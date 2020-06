Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Ridge #34 is a three bedroom three bathroom condo that offers huge views, recently remodeled to include hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout as well as updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ridge #34 offers a wood burning fireplace, cozy yet open kitchen / dining / living area with a big view of Mt. Daly. End your day in the lower phase outdoor spa just up the pathway a little ways from the front door. The lower level guest room includes a queen bed and en - suite bathroom. The upstairs guest room has twin beds for the kids with an en - suite bathroom. The Master bedroom has a nice king size bed with unreal view of the Village below and the mountains beyond! This condo comfortably sleeps 6 and is priced right!