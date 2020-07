Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Location. Price. Privacy. Views. This Meadow Ranch Duplex is an excellent rental for a family that wants Aspen School District. It has great Brush Creek Valley views, and ample space for storage and even a workshop! The Kitchen was redone in 2013 and includes a Sub Zero Fridge and a brand new washer and dryer were just installed 5/ 20/20. There is privacy and space for the whole family. Asking 4000 / plus utilities unfurnished.