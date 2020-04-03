All apartments in Snowmass Village
127 Forest Lane
127 Forest Lane

127 Forest Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
Location

127 Forest Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit FOREST LANE CONTEMPORARY · Avail. now

$4,400

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4811 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxury 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom homeOpen living area with gas fireplace, 60'' TVDining area that seats 12Gourmet kitchen with breathtaking viewsFamily/media room with 65'' TV, wet bar and full bathSki-in/ Ski-out to Alpine Springs & Funnel ski trailPrivate covered patio, fireplace, BBQOutdoor hot tub & fire pitQuiet, tree lined cul-de-sac4,800 square feetSleeps 10Enjoy the modern lines of the open living plan with gourmet kitchen, large dining area, living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and gas fireplace. All five bedrooms feature ensuite spa-like bathrooms. Breathtaking views, a large covered outdoor terrace with built-in BBQ and fire pit. Amazing ski-in / ski-out access. A private outdoor hot tub completes this perfect vacation rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Forest Lane have any available units?
127 Forest Lane has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Forest Lane have?
Some of 127 Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
127 Forest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 127 Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 127 Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 127 Forest Lane does offer parking.
Does 127 Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 127 Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 127 Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 127 Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
