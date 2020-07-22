All apartments in Pitkin County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:18 PM

80 Glen Garry Drive

80 Glen Gary Drive · (970) 379-4781
Location

80 Glen Gary Drive, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3544 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
hot tub
A classic Aspen home, this 3600 sq ft, 5+ bedroom house is available for a long term rental from September 2020 through June 2021. The home is walking distance to both Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Ski Resort. It is also located just a few blocks from the Aspen Public School Complex and Aspen Ski Club and the Aspen Recreation Center. This is truly a magical space for anyone looking to enjoy everything Aspen has to offer. It is funky and fun: full of personality and space to enjoy the true Aspen lifestyle. Situated on an acre of lush land with a great private back yard with lounge and grilling area a hot tub overlooking the Buttermilk Ski resort, beautiful gardens, hammocks and a trampoline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Glen Garry Drive have any available units?
80 Glen Garry Drive has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 80 Glen Garry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Glen Garry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Glen Garry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 80 Glen Garry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 80 Glen Garry Drive offer parking?
No, 80 Glen Garry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 80 Glen Garry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Glen Garry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Glen Garry Drive have a pool?
No, 80 Glen Garry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 80 Glen Garry Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Glen Garry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Glen Garry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Glen Garry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Glen Garry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Glen Garry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
