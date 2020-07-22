80 Glen Garry Drive

Amenities

clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill hot tub

A classic Aspen home, this 3600 sq ft, 5+ bedroom house is available for a long term rental from September 2020 through June 2021. The home is walking distance to both Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Ski Resort. It is also located just a few blocks from the Aspen Public School Complex and Aspen Ski Club and the Aspen Recreation Center. This is truly a magical space for anyone looking to enjoy everything Aspen has to offer. It is funky and fun: full of personality and space to enjoy the true Aspen lifestyle. Situated on an acre of lush land with a great private back yard with lounge and grilling area a hot tub overlooking the Buttermilk Ski resort, beautiful gardens, hammocks and a trampoline.