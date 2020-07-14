All apartments in Pitkin County
331 Woody Creek Road

Location

331 Woody Creek Road, Pitkin County, CO 81654

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4223 sqft

Amenities

$1500 a night one week minimum.A charming 35 acre fenced ranch with an impressive timbered private entrance on Woody Creek Road. Enjoy a beautiful picturesque setting with private pond and gazebo for relaxing and entertaining. Although there is a manager for the whole ranch, you have your own onsite manager to take care of your needs, grounds and animals. The 4,223 square foot, 5-bedroom home with new kitchen is fully furnished & equipped, beautifully done with charm, class and comfort.Monthly rate upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

