217 Silverlode Drive

This quintissential mountain home is the perfect Aspen property for a family vacation or group getaway. Located on Silverlode Drive at the base of Smuggler Mountain. The home has four bedrooms with either an office, lounge, or a fifth bedroom. Five full bathrooms, open kitchen, formal dining room, open living room with floor to ceiling windows that capture views of Aspen Mountian, Buttermilk, and Mount Sopris. A two car garage, second story deck off the kitchen perfect for entertaining.and surroundsound music inside and outside The bedrooms are all well appointed with the top floor dedicated to the spacious master suite.The home comes with two e-bikes and two regular bikes for easy access to town.