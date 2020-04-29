All apartments in Pitkin County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:37 AM

217 Silverlode Drive

217 Silverlode Drive · (970) 379-5064
Location

217 Silverlode Drive, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3566 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This quintissential mountain home is the perfect Aspen property for a family vacation or group getaway. Located on Silverlode Drive at the base of Smuggler Mountain. The home has four bedrooms with either an office, lounge, or a fifth bedroom. Five full bathrooms, open kitchen, formal dining room, open living room with floor to ceiling windows that capture views of Aspen Mountian, Buttermilk, and Mount Sopris. A two car garage, second story deck off the kitchen perfect for entertaining.and surroundsound music inside and outside The bedrooms are all well appointed with the top floor dedicated to the spacious master suite.The home comes with two e-bikes and two regular bikes for easy access to town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Silverlode Drive have any available units?
217 Silverlode Drive has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Silverlode Drive have?
Some of 217 Silverlode Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Silverlode Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Silverlode Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Silverlode Drive pet-friendly?
No, 217 Silverlode Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 217 Silverlode Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 Silverlode Drive offers parking.
Does 217 Silverlode Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Silverlode Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Silverlode Drive have a pool?
No, 217 Silverlode Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 Silverlode Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Silverlode Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Silverlode Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Silverlode Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Silverlode Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Silverlode Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
