Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

1819 W Maroon Creek

1819 Maroon Creek Rd · (970) 309-7117
Location

1819 Maroon Creek Rd, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 6837 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Everything you can think to request for the ultimate Aspen experience: beautiful home, mountain views, woods, the sounds of the river, privacy, minutes to skiing and recreational activities and all only five minutes to Aspen. The gracious entry overlooks the expansive Living Room and from the minute you open the front door, you can hear the calming sounds of Maroon Creek. The Living Room has French doors and large windows which afford spectacular views of Maroon Creek. There is ample seating in beautiful earth shades making the focus of the room Maroon Creek. There is a massive stone, two sided gas fireplace that faces the Living Room as well as the Dining Room and lends warmth to both rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors also warm the rooms. Off the Living Room is a lovely balcony that

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 W Maroon Creek have any available units?
1819 W Maroon Creek has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1819 W Maroon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1819 W Maroon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 W Maroon Creek pet-friendly?
No, 1819 W Maroon Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 1819 W Maroon Creek offer parking?
No, 1819 W Maroon Creek does not offer parking.
Does 1819 W Maroon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 W Maroon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 W Maroon Creek have a pool?
No, 1819 W Maroon Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1819 W Maroon Creek have accessible units?
No, 1819 W Maroon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 W Maroon Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 W Maroon Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 W Maroon Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 W Maroon Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
