All apartments in La Plata County
Find more places like Rocket Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Plata County, CO
/
Rocket Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

Rocket Pointe

Open Now until 6pm
1255 Escalante Dr · (970) 410-3643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1255 Escalante Dr, La Plata County, CO 81301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5106 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 6206 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rocket Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
Welcome to Rocket Pointe, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Durango, CO. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
fee: 400.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Parking Type: Surface Lot and Garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rocket Pointe have any available units?
Rocket Pointe has 4 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rocket Pointe have?
Some of Rocket Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rocket Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Rocket Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rocket Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Rocket Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Rocket Pointe offer parking?
No, Rocket Pointe does not offer parking.
Does Rocket Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rocket Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rocket Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Rocket Pointe has a pool.
Does Rocket Pointe have accessible units?
No, Rocket Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Rocket Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rocket Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Rocket Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rocket Pointe has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Rocket Pointe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline
1000 Goeglein Gulch
Durango, CO 81301
150 Confluence Apartments
150 Confluence Ave
Durango, CO 81301

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durango, COFarmington, NM
Cortez, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity