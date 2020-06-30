Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1255 Escalante Dr, La Plata County, CO 81301
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 5106 · Avail. Sep 5
$1,505
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft
Unit 2301 · Avail. Sep 9
$1,510
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft
Unit 6206 · Avail. Sep 23
$1,585
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rocket Pointe.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
Welcome to Rocket Pointe, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Durango, CO. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
fee: 400.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Parking Type: Surface Lot and Garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Rocket Pointe have any available units?
Rocket Pointe has 4 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rocket Pointe have?
Some of Rocket Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rocket Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Rocket Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rocket Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Rocket Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Rocket Pointe offer parking?
No, Rocket Pointe does not offer parking.
Does Rocket Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rocket Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rocket Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Rocket Pointe has a pool.
Does Rocket Pointe have accessible units?
No, Rocket Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Rocket Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rocket Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Rocket Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rocket Pointe has units with air conditioning.