Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

602 Gerald's Way Available 07/01/20 Pretty Home - Just Like New in Southern Bluffs - Picture perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath with attached over-sized one car garage. Open floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen area open to one another with access to fenced back yard via the sliding glass patio door. Peach tree with peaches! Sprinkler system front and back yards. New carpet in bedrooms. Pretty wood pergo flooring in large living room. Large kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven and great counter bar with seating for four. Separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Views of surrounding mountains, currently at the end of the street in well cared for and quiet Southern Bluffs subdivision conveniently located off Seventh Street in Cortez.



