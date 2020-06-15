All apartments in Cortez
602 Gerald's Way
Last updated June 15 2020

602 Gerald's Way

602 Geralds Way · (970) 516-8103 ext. 403
Location

602 Geralds Way, Cortez, CO 81321

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 602 Gerald's Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
602 Gerald's Way Available 07/01/20 Pretty Home - Just Like New in Southern Bluffs - Picture perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath with attached over-sized one car garage. Open floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen area open to one another with access to fenced back yard via the sliding glass patio door. Peach tree with peaches! Sprinkler system front and back yards. New carpet in bedrooms. Pretty wood pergo flooring in large living room. Large kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven and great counter bar with seating for four. Separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Views of surrounding mountains, currently at the end of the street in well cared for and quiet Southern Bluffs subdivision conveniently located off Seventh Street in Cortez.

(RLNE2451934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

