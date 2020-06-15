235 N Chestnut St 2

Amenities
Your Four Corners Home Base - Property Id: 115325
Easy, Convenient, Comfortable
Easy:
*completely turn key
*utilities included (electric, gas, water, garbage, high
speed internet, sanitation)
*fully equipped kitchen, with pantry
*Thoughtfully furnished to reflect the local area
*bed and bath linens provided
*move in ready, just bring your clothing and
personal items
Convenient:
*great location, a half block north of Montezuma
*easy walking distance to downtown restaurants,
shops, brewpubs, and the Sunflower Theater.
*washer and dryer
*Single garage, plus one additional off street parking space
*no yard maintenance
*Lease, max of 4 months , minimum, 3 months
Comfortable:
*Serta iComfort Hybrid queen size mattress
*Second bedroom furnished as a den or office, with desk space, wall mounted TV, and a queen sleeper sofa
*Open floor plan
*Radiant floor heat
*Evaporative cooling
*Weber BBQ, chairs and table for patio use
*50 inch smart TV with Chromecast, watch Netflix
Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and many more
*Cable ready
No Pets Allowed
