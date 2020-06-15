235 N Chestnut St 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage media room

Your Four Corners Home Base - Property Id: 115325



Easy, Convenient, Comfortable



Easy:

*completely turn key

*utilities included (electric, gas, water, garbage, high

speed internet, sanitation)

*fully equipped kitchen, with pantry

*Thoughtfully furnished to reflect the local area

*bed and bath linens provided

*move in ready, just bring your clothing and

personal items



Convenient:

*great location, a half block north of Montezuma

*easy walking distance to downtown restaurants,

shops, brewpubs, and the Sunflower Theater.

*washer and dryer

*Single garage, plus one additional off street parking space

*no yard maintenance

*Lease, max of 4 months , minimum, 3 months



Comfortable:

*Serta iComfort Hybrid queen size mattress

*Second bedroom furnished as a den or office, with desk space, wall mounted TV, and a queen sleeper sofa

*Open floor plan

*Radiant floor heat

*Evaporative cooling

*Weber BBQ, chairs and table for patio use

*50 inch smart TV with Chromecast, watch Netflix

Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and many more

*Cable ready

No Pets Allowed



