Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

235 N Chestnut St 2

235 North Chestnut Street · (970) 739-3290
Location

235 North Chestnut Street, Cortez, CO 81321

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Your Four Corners Home Base - Property Id: 115325

Easy, Convenient, Comfortable

Easy:
*completely turn key
*utilities included (electric, gas, water, garbage, high
speed internet, sanitation)
*fully equipped kitchen, with pantry
*Thoughtfully furnished to reflect the local area
*bed and bath linens provided
*move in ready, just bring your clothing and
personal items

Convenient:
*great location, a half block north of Montezuma
*easy walking distance to downtown restaurants,
shops, brewpubs, and the Sunflower Theater.
*washer and dryer
*Single garage, plus one additional off street parking space
*no yard maintenance
*Lease, max of 4 months , minimum, 3 months

Comfortable:
*Serta iComfort Hybrid queen size mattress
*Second bedroom furnished as a den or office, with desk space, wall mounted TV, and a queen sleeper sofa
*Open floor plan
*Radiant floor heat
*Evaporative cooling
*Weber BBQ, chairs and table for patio use
*50 inch smart TV with Chromecast, watch Netflix
Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and many more
*Cable ready
Property Id 115325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

