Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful mountain home in Old Town Basalt feels like a private oasis, while being located within walking distance to the Frying Pan River for fishing and downtown Basalt for dining, shopping and beautiful scenery. This home has recently been updated with luxury finishes. Large master bedroom and luxurious bath on the upper level has nice views, vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Pet with approval. Enjoy a spacious backyard for private entertaining or just experiencing the wildlife that comes to visit.