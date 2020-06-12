All apartments in Avon
998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211

998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard · (970) 999-1276
Location

998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO 81620

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available now. Low maintenance condo located near the Eagle River bike path and within walking/biking distance to all corners of Avon. Centrally located at the base of Beaver Creek, this condo provides 2 surface parking spaces, washer/dryer. wood burning fireplace and a large storage closet to keep your toys. Pet dog considered for an additional $100/mo, on a case by case basis subject to HOA rules and regulations (HOA requires dog DNA be registered at a one-time cost of approximately $40) and an additional and refundable $500 deposit.

Available on a 12 month lease cycle. Rent includes $100/mo allowance in water usage. Tenant shall pay one lump sum to management for any water usage over $1200 over the course of 12 months.
Welcome to your new home! Centrally located in Avon, CO at the base of Beaver Creek and 15 minute drive into Vail. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers low-maintenance living in the heart of the Vail Valley. Walk, bike or take the free Town of Avon bus to get around town. The ECO (county bus) bus line is also within a 5 minute walk.
Please visit https://skyhighproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home for details and to apply.
Tenant places electricity into their name prior to move in. Cable/TV/Internet is also separate if needed. Per the HOA, tenants are limited to 2 cars maximum.

12 month minimum. Occupancy limited to 2 adults or 1 family. 1st month, last month and 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Rent is paid via ACH/EFT (online) so tenant must have internet access, email address and a bank account.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 have any available units?
998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 have?
Some of 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 currently offering any rent specials?
998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 pet-friendly?
No, 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 offer parking?
Yes, 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 does offer parking.
Does 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 have a pool?
No, 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 does not have a pool.
Does 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 have accessible units?
No, 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 does not have accessible units.
Does 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211 does not have units with air conditioning.
