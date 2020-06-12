998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace internet access

Available now. Low maintenance condo located near the Eagle River bike path and within walking/biking distance to all corners of Avon. Centrally located at the base of Beaver Creek, this condo provides 2 surface parking spaces, washer/dryer. wood burning fireplace and a large storage closet to keep your toys. Pet dog considered for an additional $100/mo, on a case by case basis subject to HOA rules and regulations (HOA requires dog DNA be registered at a one-time cost of approximately $40) and an additional and refundable $500 deposit.



Available on a 12 month lease cycle. Rent includes $100/mo allowance in water usage. Tenant shall pay one lump sum to management for any water usage over $1200 over the course of 12 months.

Welcome to your new home! Centrally located in Avon, CO at the base of Beaver Creek and 15 minute drive into Vail. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers low-maintenance living in the heart of the Vail Valley. Walk, bike or take the free Town of Avon bus to get around town. The ECO (county bus) bus line is also within a 5 minute walk.

Please visit https://skyhighproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home for details and to apply.

Tenant places electricity into their name prior to move in. Cable/TV/Internet is also separate if needed. Per the HOA, tenants are limited to 2 cars maximum.



12 month minimum. Occupancy limited to 2 adults or 1 family. 1st month, last month and 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Rent is paid via ACH/EFT (online) so tenant must have internet access, email address and a bank account.