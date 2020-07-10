/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:29 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO with washer-dryer
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
600 E Main Street
600 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
950 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled 2 bedroom top floor condo in the downtown Aspen Core with views of Aspen Mountain. No luxury was spared with Viking kitchen appliances, Bosch washer/dryer, Hotel Collection linens, Donna Karen bedding and designer artwork.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Historic District
631 E Main Street
631 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
1194 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1020 E Durant Avenue
1020 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
814 sqft
Enjoy the comforts of this nicely finished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd Floor Ute Condo. With updated modern finishes, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator to keep the beverages chilled, this 814 sq. ft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1510 Homestake Drive
1510 Homestake Drive, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
5250 sqft
Enjoy the front row views of the famous Maroon Bells, Highlands & Buttermilk Ski Areas, as well as, the immense green space of the Aspen Golf Course. This new contemporary home has floor to ceiling windows that bring the outside views inside.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
716 W Francis Street
716 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
4925 sqft
Perfection! Luxury, high end home in the exclusive west end of Aspen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
101 E Cooper Avenue
101 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$7,000
775 sqft
Completely remodeled aspen wild unit in the heart of downtown aspen with sleek urban finishes and elegant simplicity throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
720 W Hopkins Avenue
720 West Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1154 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner condo in the quiet neighborhood of West Aspen with close proximity to the bike trail. Enjoy the afternoon sunshine and grilling from the two private balconies with Aspen/Highlands views.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Main Street Historic District
513 W Main Street
513 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,950
465 sqft
One bedroom condo in a newer complex with pool and hot tub. Updated finishes including high-end appliances, hardwood floors, air-conditioning, gas fireplace and washer and dryer. Hop on the bike bath half a block away to walk or bike to town.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
124 W Hyman Avenue
124 West Hyman Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1150 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy everything Aspen has to offer, in this centrally located contemporary 3 bedroom, 3 en-suite bathroom unit. Relax in front of the wood burning fireplace, cook a meal in the gourmet kitchen or take in the views off the private deck.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1205 Red Butte Drive
1205 Red Butte Drive, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$8,000
766 sqft
Find the best of both worlds in this one-bedroom guest house located in a most peaceful and verdant setting in one of Aspen's most desirable residential neighborhoods, yet less than three miles from all the excitement of downtown.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
718 S Galena Street
718 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1100 sqft
There is no finer location and convenient location than the Durant Condo Complex. Just steps from the iconic Aspen open air mall, Restaurant Row and the Gondola Plaza, sits this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom getaway.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
205 E Durant Avenue
205 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$18,000
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Absolutely gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, Rowland and Broughton designed, top floor South Point condo in the core of Aspen. Easy stroll to all the Aspen action. Fabulous views of Red Mtn, Smuggler Mtn and the sunrise.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1024 E Hopkins Avenue
1024 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
1050 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood along the Roaring Fork River, the Riverview Condominiums are the perfect location for a mountain getaway - summer or winter.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
100 E Cooper Avenue
100 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$13,500
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tasteful finishes and clean lines make this gorgeous Rowland + Broughton renovation one of the finest one bedrooms in Aspen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
700 W Hopkins Avenue
700 West Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
720 sqft
Attractive 2 bedroom, one bathroom condo on the bike path of West Hopkins. Cute remodeled kitchen with natural light, white cabinets, and a stainless back splash.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
23 Blue Spruce Lane
23 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5497 sqft
Direct, Beginner Ski AccessQueen Great Room, wood fireplace, wet bar, 55'' TVDining room seating for 20Gourmet kitchen, 2 Miele dishwashers, 2 ovens, warming drawer, 6 burner + griddle cooktop, Viking fridge, Miele built-in coffeemakerFrette towels,
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
225 Fairway Drive
225 Fairway Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2718 sqft
Deluxe 4 bedroom, 3 bath homeShuttle 1 block away, Two Creeks lift is just two blocks awayLocated on the 5th Fairway of Snowmass Golf Course and on the cross country ski trailsLiving Room with Gas Fireplace and 60'' TV32'' TV and sound system in
Results within 10 miles of Aspen
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
35 Upper Woodbridge Rd 22CD
35 Upper Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
916 sqft
Unit 22CD Available 08/08/20 35 Upper Woodbridge Rd #22CD - Property Id: 286226 Bright, clean, cozy and nicely furnished unit in the Woodbridge complex, Snowmass Village.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
130 Wood Road
130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$6,000
571 sqft
This is a short term rental. This one bedroom condo is the perfect spot for winter skiing or summer adventure! Fabulous 5th floor location provides expansive views of Assay Hill with a bright and sunny balcony to watch all the action.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
400 Wood Road
400 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1008 sqft
Fabulous mountain contemporary design in an ideal location rarely. This premier rated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has every detail one could desire.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
60 Carriage Way
60 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,500
665 sqft
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
19 Bridge Lane
19 Bridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4496 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom 5.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
246 Stellar Lane
246 Stellar Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3881 sqft
Deluxe 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom homeLocated on the Dial-a-Ride Shuttle RouteMain living area with 50'' TV, stereo system, double sided stone fireplaceSeparate media room with large TV and office areaLarge patio area with hot tub and gas BBQNew Hardwood
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
437 Creek Lane
437 Creek Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3187 sqft
5 bedroom, 4.
Similar Pages
Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAspen 3 BedroomsAspen Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Apartments with GarageAspen Apartments with GymAspen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAspen Apartments with Parking