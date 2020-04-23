140 Sweetwater Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home residing in Templeton Ranch is conveniently located near schools, shopping, wineries, the State Fair and all the outdoor activities that make the Central Coast one of the most sought after destinations in the West.



The floor plan includes a spacious Living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room and functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a Master Suite with a walk-in closet. The Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near bedrooms. Also included is an over-sized 2 car attached garage.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/9iabtF0aLXa



Link for the video walk through is:

https://youtu.be/s_429m0jqbE



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1243360?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,525, Available 3/6/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.