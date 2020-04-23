All apartments in Templeton
Find more places like 140 Sweetwater Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Templeton, CA
/
140 Sweetwater Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

140 Sweetwater Lane

140 Sweetwater Lane · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

140 Sweetwater Lane, Templeton, CA 93465

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home residing in Templeton Ranch is conveniently located near schools, shopping, wineries, the State Fair and all the outdoor activities that make the Central Coast one of the most sought after destinations in the West.

The floor plan includes a spacious Living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room and functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a Master Suite with a walk-in closet. The Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near bedrooms. Also included is an over-sized 2 car attached garage.

12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/9iabtF0aLXa

Link for the video walk through is:
https://youtu.be/s_429m0jqbE

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1243360?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,525, Available 3/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Sweetwater Lane have any available units?
140 Sweetwater Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Sweetwater Lane have?
Some of 140 Sweetwater Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Sweetwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
140 Sweetwater Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Sweetwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 140 Sweetwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Templeton.
Does 140 Sweetwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 140 Sweetwater Lane does offer parking.
Does 140 Sweetwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Sweetwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Sweetwater Lane have a pool?
No, 140 Sweetwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 140 Sweetwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 140 Sweetwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Sweetwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Sweetwater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Sweetwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Sweetwater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 140 Sweetwater Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity