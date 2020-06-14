Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Saratoga renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
20810 4TH Street Unit 4
20810 4th St, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1158 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the serene Saratoga Village neighborhood in Saratoga has all the functional
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
10 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Loma Linda
41 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,976
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,569
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Calabazas North
13 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,208
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Del Marietta-Southwest
12 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
City Center
11 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
56 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,548
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,887
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,136
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Ponderosa
4 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,743
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
5 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Old Quad
32 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,277
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
City Center
13 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,962
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Blackford
109 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,700
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,082
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Saratoga, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Saratoga renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

