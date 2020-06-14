104 Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Fernando renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sylmar
7 Units Available
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1087 sqft
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sylmar
2 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sylmar
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Foothill Trails
4 Units Available
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
15230 Parthenia Street - 201
15230 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
843 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15230 Parthenia Street - 201 in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Van Nuys
1 Unit Available
13639 Leadwell Street
13639 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
840 sqft
Built in 2019, The Summit on Woodman shines with its modern aesthetic, thoughtful additions and beautifully designed landscaping throughout the building.
Results within 10 miles of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Reseda
12 Units Available
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,430
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
953 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Winnetka
4 Units Available
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,420
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Sherman Oaks
8 Units Available
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
997 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community pool, gym and grill. Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to San Diego Freeway, Westside, Burbank and Silicon Beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,041
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
12 Units Available
The Oaks Apartments
27105 Silver Oak Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1290 sqft
Located near the Santa Clara River and shopping, with easy access to freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and in-suite laundry facilities. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Encino
6 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northridge
76 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
2 Units Available
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
939 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Hollywood
2 Units Available
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
900 sqft
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Northwest District
19 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
North Hollywood
28 Units Available
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,312
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,439
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,451
1120 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,622
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the base of Burbank Foothills. Near downtown Burbank with easy access to CA I-5 FWY. Updated kitchens, appliances, vaulted ceilings, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Van Nuys
19 Units Available
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining and I-405. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool table, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northridge
10 Units Available
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Hollywood
41 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for San Fernando, CA

Valley girl central: San Fernando was the first community recognized by the "Valley" (San Fernando Valley, that is).

San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Fernando, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Fernando renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

