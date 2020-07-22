Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:00 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills Estates, CA with washer-dryers

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
35 Horseshoe Lane
35 Horseshoe Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3312 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Bright meticulously upgraded center hall colonial style home with sweeping ocean view featuring brand new engineered hardwood flooring throughout, in
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills Estates
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5987 Peacock Ridge Road
5987 Peacock Ridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the "heart of the Peninsula", this two-story, townhome-like end unit features two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Spacious light-filled living room and dining room with soaring ceilings, fireplace, patio, hardwood floors, new carpeting.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lomita
25106 Feijoa Avenue
25106 Feijoa Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex style property located in Lomita. Unit is newly remodeled offering new plank style flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and a new stove. Unit also offers washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
TEXT SCOTT FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWINGS: (310) 901-6603. KITCHEN WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED! Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lomita
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
765 sqft
Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills Estates
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
18 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
24 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,844
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
13 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:47 AM
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:46 AM
9 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
29 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,458
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
321 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
2 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1296 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
310 S. Prospect Ave
310 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 & 1/2 bath 2 story townhome - Property Id: 323808 2 Bed 1 & 1/2 bath with washer & dryer. No one above you & no one below you. Wood laminate & vinyl planks through out. Granite counter tops through out.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
12 The Strand
12 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,975
2963 sqft
12 The Strand Available 07/24/20 White Water Ocean View Strand Home - Live your best life on the iconic Strand in Hermosa Beach with breathtaking sunsets and white water ocean views everyday.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
2338 W 239th St
2338 W 239th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2222 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316763 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
2253 Santa Fe Ave
2253 Santa Fe Avenue, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,200
2500 sqft
Available 07/23/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317872 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rolling Hills Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Rolling Hills Estates. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rolling Hills Estates can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

