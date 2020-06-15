All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 2139 Vienna Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
2139 Vienna Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2139 Vienna Way

2139 Vienna Way · (530) 221-2476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2139 Vienna Way, Redding, CA 96003
North Shasta View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2139 Vienna Way · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful -Upgraded Shasta View Gardens - Available 14th of June. Upscale 3 Bdr/2 1/2 baths in desired community neighborhood with scenic view of Mt Lassen. Beautiful Upgraded Home offers a spacious 1368 sq. ft. w/ a feel of community living. Interior designer wall colors with bright open kitchen w/ tile counter tops, plank floors downstairs and 2 Year Old Stainless appliances and refrigerator. Bedrooms (including Master Bdr) plus 2 full baths are upstairs. Plus 1/2 bath downstairs. Large terraced backyard w/ garden beds, patio with stamped concrete, garage w/washer-dryer. The Villages walking trails and park areas near. Rent is $1625 with a deposit of $1825. NO PETS PLEASE! Please contact Ashley M. with AtWork Properties, Inc. 530 221-2476 for more info and preview times.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4107988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Vienna Way have any available units?
2139 Vienna Way has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2139 Vienna Way have?
Some of 2139 Vienna Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Vienna Way currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Vienna Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Vienna Way pet-friendly?
No, 2139 Vienna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 2139 Vienna Way offer parking?
Yes, 2139 Vienna Way does offer parking.
Does 2139 Vienna Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 Vienna Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Vienna Way have a pool?
No, 2139 Vienna Way does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Vienna Way have accessible units?
No, 2139 Vienna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Vienna Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Vienna Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Vienna Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Vienna Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2139 Vienna Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redding 2 BedroomsRedding 3 Bedrooms
Redding Apartments with BalconyRedding Apartments with Garage
Redding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAShasta Lake, CA
Anderson, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity