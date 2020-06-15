2139 Vienna Way

Amenities

Beautiful -Upgraded Shasta View Gardens - Available 14th of June. Upscale 3 Bdr/2 1/2 baths in desired community neighborhood with scenic view of Mt Lassen. Beautiful Upgraded Home offers a spacious 1368 sq. ft. w/ a feel of community living. Interior designer wall colors with bright open kitchen w/ tile counter tops, plank floors downstairs and 2 Year Old Stainless appliances and refrigerator. Bedrooms (including Master Bdr) plus 2 full baths are upstairs. Plus 1/2 bath downstairs. Large terraced backyard w/ garden beds, patio with stamped concrete, garage w/washer-dryer. The Villages walking trails and park areas near. Rent is $1625 with a deposit of $1825. NO PETS PLEASE! Please contact Ashley M. with AtWork Properties, Inc. 530 221-2476 for more info and preview times.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4107988)