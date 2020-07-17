All apartments in Quincy
562 Jackson St.

562 Jackson Street · (530) 283-1954
Location

562 Jackson Street, Quincy, CA 95971

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
4br - 2400sft ~ Large Downtown Historic Home $1750 - Property Id: 133055

Located on a quiet street yet just a short walk from the downtown in beautiful Quincy, this historic home has 4 bedrooms / 2 full baths, a double parlor and dining room. With several upgrades including a large kitchen-cum-family room, a jacuzzi, a sun room and a unique play-space for younger children. Half a block from the Courthouse, theatre and restaurants.
Stunning gardens, a large front porch, wood floors, beautiful historic elements and more. The foundations and the outside were upgraded in 2018 when the current owners bought the house. This home is a rare and charming gem.
Property Id 133055

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

