Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated hot tub media room

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub media room

4br - 2400sft ~ Large Downtown Historic Home $1750 - Property Id: 133055



Located on a quiet street yet just a short walk from the downtown in beautiful Quincy, this historic home has 4 bedrooms / 2 full baths, a double parlor and dining room. With several upgrades including a large kitchen-cum-family room, a jacuzzi, a sun room and a unique play-space for younger children. Half a block from the Courthouse, theatre and restaurants.

Stunning gardens, a large front porch, wood floors, beautiful historic elements and more. The foundations and the outside were upgraded in 2018 when the current owners bought the house. This home is a rare and charming gem.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/562-jackson-st.-quincy-ca/133055

Property Id 133055



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5952913)