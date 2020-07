Amenities

This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home features carpet and vinyl flooring throughout with lots of upgrades, brick fireplace in living room, large dining and kitchen area with breakfast bar, central A/C & heating, 2-Car attached garage, fenced in backyard and patio area located close to schools as well as shopping and restaurants. Landscaping included in the rent.

