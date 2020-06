Amenities

4 Bedroom - Large Yard - This is a 4 bedroom house that has a large yard. There are outbuildings that can be used for a workshop and storage. All the bedrooms have ceiling fans and there is a central heating and air. There is a seasonal stream that runs through the property.



11-month lease



Required Additional $33.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.



No Dogs Allowed



