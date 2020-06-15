All apartments in Oroville East
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

75 Wattles Way

75 Wattles Way · (530) 370-9188
Location

75 Wattles Way, Oroville East, CA 95966

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 75 Wattles Way · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A 3Bd. 2Ba. home on one acre in a great area! - READY ON JUNE 12th

A large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a two car garage with a studio, on one acre, located in the foothills, a great area! Beautiful deck with a great view. Home is on a well & septic system.
Tenant is responsible for PG&E, Propane, Sewer

Pets are ok with an additional pet deposit of $250 per pet.

Additional $33.00 required monthly cost for Tenant Benefit Package which includes Renter's Insurance, Utility & Maintenance Program. If the house has central heating and air, the Tenant Benefit Package is $33.00 (instead of $25) per month for automatic shipments of AC filters.

If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings. BRE# 02012905

(RLNE4024698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

