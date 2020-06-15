75 Wattles Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A 3Bd. 2Ba. home on one acre in a great area! - READY ON JUNE 12th



A large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a two car garage with a studio, on one acre, located in the foothills, a great area! Beautiful deck with a great view. Home is on a well & septic system.

Tenant is responsible for PG&E, Propane, Sewer



Pets are ok with an additional pet deposit of $250 per pet.



Additional $33.00 required monthly cost for Tenant Benefit Package which includes Renter's Insurance, Utility & Maintenance Program. If the house has central heating and air, the Tenant Benefit Package is $33.00 (instead of $25) per month for automatic shipments of AC filters.



If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings. BRE# 02012905



(RLNE4024698)