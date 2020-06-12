Apartment List
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Ontario
8 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Ontario Center
29 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 Lexington Place
2625 Lexington Place, Ontario, CA
2625 Lexington Place Available 06/19/20 ONTARIO RANCH HOME 4+2.5 is MOVE IN READY - NICE HOME IN ESTABLISHED AREA OF ONTARIO RANCH. Available is a wonderful Tri-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4778 S Bantam Paseo
4778 S Bantam Paseo, Ontario, CA
New New New! Come put your own foot print on this new home. This home is brand new, never been occupied! This home has a bedroom on the first floor and 3 more upstairs, along with laundry room. There are plantation shutters throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Ontario Center
1 Unit Available
3221 Triumph Lane
3221 Triumph Lane, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1200 sqft
Very cozy unit in a complex of 4 located in Ontario. Just minutes from the 210 freeway, commuting is a key factor of this property. This unit has been freshly painted and has a large window in the family room bringing in natural light into the home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3085 E Via Rosso
3085 E via Rosso, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1462 sqft
2017 built Condo in a gated master planned community, located at an extremely convenient location: Close to 10, 15, 210 freeways; Next to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park ; Minutes away from Ontario International Airport , Metrolink stations and

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eden Glen
2 Units Available
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2030 East 5th Street
2030 5th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1281 sqft
Amazing Two-Story Condo featuring 3 bedrooms, Private Balcony, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bathroom centrally located within a nice Community, Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, and Attached Two Car Garage. Central Heating and Air plus Laundry Hook-Ups.
Results within 1 mile of Ontario
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
2 Units Available
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
920 Raymond St
920 Raymond Street, Upland, CA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Upland! - Beautiful recently remodeled 2 story home in a good neighborhood of Upland features 5 beds (1 bed downstairs), 2 baths, 1,900 sqft. 2-car garage. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and family room.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13526 Prospector Ct
13526 Prospector Court, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful Cozy Home - Beautiful home located in the heart of Eastvale. Nicely situated on a quite cul-de-sac and close distance to award winning schools, parks, and plenty of shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1041 East Washington Boulevard
1041 East Washington Boulevard, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
912 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a beautiful one story three bedroom one bath vintage home in Upland. Situated on a large lot with alley access, no garage but there is a shed. Washer dryer and refrigerator are not warrantied.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
1 Unit Available
8773 Applewood Drive
8773 Applewood Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1357 sqft
Cute and clean Two Story condo with attached 2 car garage. Amenities include pool and spa. Courtyard and corner location. Water and trash included. New carpet and window coverings. Must follow coved-19 protocol.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14653 Meadowsweet Drive
14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12662 Verdugo Avenue
12662 Verdugo Avenue, Chino, CA
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom two bathroom, recently remodeled home in Chino. This charming property is just over Fifteen hundred square feat of living space, large open kitchen that features updates throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14580 Purdue Avenue
14580 Purdue Avenue, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14580 Purdue Avenue in Chino. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10176 Poulsen Avenue
10176 Poulsen Avenue, Montclair, CA
2000 square Ft. 4bdrm. 2ba. central air and heat all rooms inside of house painted including ceilings. New counter top stove, Hot water heater, Laminate wood floors, faucets,200 amp circuit breakers. Huge Family Room and back yard with brick walls.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12990 Red Cedar Way
12990 Red Cedar Way, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2135 sqft
Stunning home located in a private streets Oak Grove community in Chino. Large unit 3 br & ba(the Loft on the 2nd floor could be convert to the 4th bedroom).

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14159 Emmerglen Way
14159 Emmerglen Way, Eastvale, CA
4,000 SQFt+ Executive Home for Lease in Eastvale. Corner Lot. Newer Upgraded Flooring (Laminate and Carpet). 5 Bedrooms PLUS Downstairs Office (could be 6th bedroom) plus Large Bonus/Entertainment Area Upstairs. Downstairs Bedroom/Bathroom.

June 2020 Ontario Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ontario Rent Report. Ontario rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ontario rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ontario rents held steady over the past month

Ontario rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ontario stand at $1,215 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,519 for a two-bedroom. Ontario's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ontario, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Ontario

    As rents have increased slightly in Ontario, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Ontario is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Ontario's median two-bedroom rent of $1,519 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Ontario.
    • While Ontario's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Ontario than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

