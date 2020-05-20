All apartments in Merced
779 Chandon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

779 Chandon

779 Chandon Dr · (209) 722-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

779 Chandon Dr, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 779 Chandon · Avail. Jun 19

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
779 Chandon Available 06/19/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Download our mobile friendly app! http://app.mercedyosemite.com/everything/
Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5412252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Chandon have any available units?
779 Chandon has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 779 Chandon currently offering any rent specials?
779 Chandon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Chandon pet-friendly?
No, 779 Chandon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 779 Chandon offer parking?
No, 779 Chandon does not offer parking.
Does 779 Chandon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 Chandon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Chandon have a pool?
No, 779 Chandon does not have a pool.
Does 779 Chandon have accessible units?
No, 779 Chandon does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Chandon have units with dishwashers?
No, 779 Chandon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 779 Chandon have units with air conditioning?
No, 779 Chandon does not have units with air conditioning.
