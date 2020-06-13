All apartments in Mammoth Lakes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:12 PM

826 Lakeview Boulevard

826 Lakeview Boulevard · (760) 832-4731
Location

826 Lakeview Boulevard, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Views of the slopes and surrounding areas are incredible!!! All slab granite counters & custom knotty alder cabinetry throughout, large dry bar with extra bar frig, Mr. Steam, steam shower. The condo is one of few in this complex that has a WASHER AND DRYER, a must & portable A/C if needed!!! There is a private BBQ right outside the dining room slider for spring, summer and fall months. Shuttle stop located a few yards from the 1849 front door, free and goes pretty much all Mammoth and surrounding areas. Amenities: Parking garage only for phase, 1 outdoor swimming pool, 3 hot tubs, sauna, lounge with ping pong table, (all currently closed due to Covid, not sure when it will open). This building has an elevator, should someone in your party need it. This condo is 10 out of 100 that has a large patio for your use. Extras: 3 brand new queen memory foam mattresses and 1 king, Murphy bed in Master, Steam shower, large TV's, washer dryer in the condo, extra beverage frig, over stocked kitchen, quality 100% Egyptian cotton linens by Sferra Bros. and Peacock Alley, quality towels, newer appliances. Rates: Nightly $250.00 / Weekly $1,300.00 / Monthly $3900.00(Available until 12/01/2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

