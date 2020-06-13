826 Lakeview Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Views of the slopes and surrounding areas are incredible!!! All slab granite counters & custom knotty alder cabinetry throughout, large dry bar with extra bar frig, Mr. Steam, steam shower. The condo is one of few in this complex that has a WASHER AND DRYER, a must & portable A/C if needed!!! There is a private BBQ right outside the dining room slider for spring, summer and fall months. Shuttle stop located a few yards from the 1849 front door, free and goes pretty much all Mammoth and surrounding areas. Amenities: Parking garage only for phase, 1 outdoor swimming pool, 3 hot tubs, sauna, lounge with ping pong table, (all currently closed due to Covid, not sure when it will open). This building has an elevator, should someone in your party need it. This condo is 10 out of 100 that has a large patio for your use. Extras: 3 brand new queen memory foam mattresses and 1 king, Murphy bed in Master, Steam shower, large TV's, washer dryer in the condo, extra beverage frig, over stocked kitchen, quality 100% Egyptian cotton linens by Sferra Bros. and Peacock Alley, quality towels, newer appliances. Rates: Nightly $250.00 / Weekly $1,300.00 / Monthly $3900.00(Available until 12/01/2020)