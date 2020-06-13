42 Aspen Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Walking distance to the world class Mammoth Ski Resort. This beautiful mountain home has all that you would need. Featuring 4 bed room and 2.5 baths, this home feels larger than it is due to the 30 ft ceilings. The living room features a cozy fireplace at the center of the room. The Kitchen features a beautiful view from the sink, ample amount of cabinet space, and a double oven. With the high positioned windows at the top of the ceiling, the natural lighting is bright and inviting. The Master Bedroom features a sliding door with direct access to the wrap around balcony that looks out to a beautiful view. The Master Bathroom features two sinks, a separate walk in shower, and separate soaking tub. The guest bedrooms are large and spacious. With a one car garage and a driveway, this home has everything you need. WELCOME HOME.