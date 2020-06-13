All apartments in Mammoth Lakes
42 Aspen Place
Last updated June 13 2020

42 Aspen Place

42 Aspen Place · (949) 702-7752
Location

42 Aspen Place, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to the world class Mammoth Ski Resort. This beautiful mountain home has all that you would need. Featuring 4 bed room and 2.5 baths, this home feels larger than it is due to the 30 ft ceilings. The living room features a cozy fireplace at the center of the room. The Kitchen features a beautiful view from the sink, ample amount of cabinet space, and a double oven. With the high positioned windows at the top of the ceiling, the natural lighting is bright and inviting. The Master Bedroom features a sliding door with direct access to the wrap around balcony that looks out to a beautiful view. The Master Bathroom features two sinks, a separate walk in shower, and separate soaking tub. The guest bedrooms are large and spacious. With a one car garage and a driveway, this home has everything you need. WELCOME HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Aspen Place have any available units?
42 Aspen Place has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Aspen Place have?
Some of 42 Aspen Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Aspen Place currently offering any rent specials?
42 Aspen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Aspen Place pet-friendly?
No, 42 Aspen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mammoth Lakes.
Does 42 Aspen Place offer parking?
Yes, 42 Aspen Place does offer parking.
Does 42 Aspen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Aspen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Aspen Place have a pool?
No, 42 Aspen Place does not have a pool.
Does 42 Aspen Place have accessible units?
No, 42 Aspen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Aspen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Aspen Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Aspen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Aspen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
