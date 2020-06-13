Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22505 Caminito Grande #61
22505 Caminito Grande, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1493 sqft
- Outstanding end-unit location offering a beautiful view, new carpeting and freshly re-painted. Great floor plan featuring a huge living room w/ view balcony & main floor master suite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
24372 Berrendo
24372 Berrendo, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
988 sqft
OVER 40,000 of recent upgrades including All Appliances, A/C, Heater, Flooring, Granite Counters, and Cabinets!! BEAUTIFUL single-level condo located in the popular Briosa community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
26701 Quail Creek
26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet. Nature lovers’ balcony with waterfront view of babbling streams, trees and birds. Lots of light. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2007 sqft
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22655 Napoli
22655 Napoli, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1366 sqft
What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22216 Caminito Escobedo
22216 Caminito Escobedo, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1368 sqft
View View View!!! Best value in Laguna Hills complete remodel. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Laguna Village condo nestled in a wooded setting with spectacular greenbelt and hillside views.

1 of 71

Last updated May 10 at 10:46pm
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
3513 sqft
This beautifully maintained two-story Moulton Ranch executive home is situated on a very private 35,000 sq. ft. lot with panoramic views complete with a private 300 ft. driveway with automatic gate controlled access.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25571 Indian Hill Lane
25571 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1089 sqft
Beautifully upgraded, two bedroom, bathroom condo. Both bedrooms are en-suite style with amply sized walk-in closets. The kitchen is equipped with bright white cabinetry , stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
53 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
21 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laguna Hills, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laguna Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

