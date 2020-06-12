Apartment List
/
CA
/
eureka
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Eureka, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
3559 Union ST
3559 Union Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1064 sqft
3559 Union ST Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3/1 house with gated entry, 2 car attached garage - This updated home has a gated entry for privacy and security. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
2836 S Street
2836 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2836 S Street Available 06/25/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! This spacious pet-friendly home is in a wooded area! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
2523 S St
2523 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Warm up by the fireplace in this spacious home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Results within 1 mile of Eureka

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
2398 Lincoln Ave
2398 Lincoln Avenue, Fairhaven, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
978 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD July - Pet-friendly home close to the beach with a fully fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eureka City
1 Unit Available
1836 Circle Dr.
1836 Circle Drive, Myrtletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Late June - July - This pet-friendly home has an extra large fenced backyard with a patio! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign

1 of 52

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cutten
1 Unit Available
1511 Erin CT
1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton.
Results within 5 miles of Eureka

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2034 Frederick Avenue
2034 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
2034 Frederick Avenue Available 06/20/20 Large 5 Bedroom House in Arcata! - Great home in Arcata! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room with a large family room, Laundry room, storage room and 2 separate water heaters and forced air heaters so
Results within 10 miles of Eureka

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Eureka, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eureka renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Eureka 3 BedroomsEureka Apartments with Garage
Eureka Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arcata, CA