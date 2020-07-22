3167 Traverse Lane

Amenities

Welcome Home! - Loma Vista by Wilson Homes is a new neighborhood of single-family homes located within Clovis Unified School District in close proximity to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school and Freedom Elementary school.



This brand NEW single story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island. Master bedroom situated in the back of the house away from guest bedrooms. Master bath w/ dual sinks, tub, shower stall and walk-in closet, 2 guest bedrooms and a DEN/BONUS room off hallway. The beautiful upgrades and finishes throughout include tile floors, carpets in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, garbage disposal, tankless water heater, central heating & air conditioning. 2-car garage with electric opener. The front yard is landscaped w/ drip system and the backyard includes a patio. Front Yard Service INCLUDED (maintained by HOA). Take Ashlan Avenue to Locan Avenue, turn right onto Austin Lane. Located close to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school, Freedom Elementary, parks, shopping and freeways. Community includes a park with playground and bike paths. Renter's Insurance Required. Addendum: CC&R's and House Rules. No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5967375)