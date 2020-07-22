All apartments in Clovis
3167 Traverse Lane
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

3167 Traverse Lane

3167 Traverse Ln · (559) 340-4630
Location

3167 Traverse Ln, Clovis, CA 93619

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3167 Traverse Lane · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Welcome Home! - Loma Vista by Wilson Homes is a new neighborhood of single-family homes located within Clovis Unified School District in close proximity to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school and Freedom Elementary school.

This brand NEW single story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island. Master bedroom situated in the back of the house away from guest bedrooms. Master bath w/ dual sinks, tub, shower stall and walk-in closet, 2 guest bedrooms and a DEN/BONUS room off hallway. The beautiful upgrades and finishes throughout include tile floors, carpets in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, garbage disposal, tankless water heater, central heating & air conditioning. 2-car garage with electric opener. The front yard is landscaped w/ drip system and the backyard includes a patio. Front Yard Service INCLUDED (maintained by HOA). Take Ashlan Avenue to Locan Avenue, turn right onto Austin Lane. Located close to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school, Freedom Elementary, parks, shopping and freeways. Community includes a park with playground and bike paths. Renter's Insurance Required. Addendum: CC&R's and House Rules. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5967375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Traverse Lane have any available units?
3167 Traverse Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3167 Traverse Lane have?
Some of 3167 Traverse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Traverse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Traverse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Traverse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3167 Traverse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 3167 Traverse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Traverse Lane offers parking.
Does 3167 Traverse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3167 Traverse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Traverse Lane have a pool?
No, 3167 Traverse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Traverse Lane have accessible units?
No, 3167 Traverse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Traverse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 Traverse Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3167 Traverse Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3167 Traverse Lane has units with air conditioning.
