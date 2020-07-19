All apartments in Chico
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

636 West 8th St

636 West 8th Street · (530) 872-6823
Location

636 West 8th Street, Chico, CA 95928
South Campus

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 636 West 8th St · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3/2 in Chico Close to Shopping and CSU, Back yard, deck Clean and nice - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath cozy home off of West 8th in Chico. Partially fenced back yard, back deck, laundry inside home. Gas stove, Refrigerator, washer/dryer. Living room with mount for TV. Laminate flooring and carpeting. One year lease, Tenants pay all utilities, Must be pre qualified prior to showing Contact Select Property Management for more information. 530.872.6823 or check our website at www.selectpropmgt.com This home is currently being cleaned after last tenants moved out. More photos will be available after cleaning.

(RLNE5917438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 West 8th St have any available units?
636 West 8th St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 636 West 8th St have?
Some of 636 West 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 West 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
636 West 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 West 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 West 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 636 West 8th St offer parking?
No, 636 West 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 636 West 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 West 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 West 8th St have a pool?
No, 636 West 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 636 West 8th St have accessible units?
No, 636 West 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 636 West 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 West 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 West 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 West 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
