Bishop, CA
263 E Line Unit #G
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

263 E Line Unit #G

263 E Line St · (760) 937-2151
Location

263 E Line St, Bishop, CA 93514

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 263 E Line Unit #G · Avail. Aug 5

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
263 E Line Unit #G Available 08/05/20 Great Downtown Location! - Spacious two bedroom, two bath with balconies upstairs, patio downstairs with garage. One bedroom and bath upstairs and one set downstairs. Pellet stove, stainless refrigerator, stainless oven/range, stainless microwave hood, washer and dryer all included. Rent includes HOA, water, sewer and trash. This town home has a guest bedroom and bath downstairs and the master and on suite upstairs with the kitchen, living and dinning up stairs. Garage provides off street parking. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and canal trails. No smoking, no pets, year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 E Line Unit #G have any available units?
263 E Line Unit #G has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263 E Line Unit #G have?
Some of 263 E Line Unit #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 E Line Unit #G currently offering any rent specials?
263 E Line Unit #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 E Line Unit #G pet-friendly?
No, 263 E Line Unit #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bishop.
Does 263 E Line Unit #G offer parking?
Yes, 263 E Line Unit #G offers parking.
Does 263 E Line Unit #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 E Line Unit #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 E Line Unit #G have a pool?
No, 263 E Line Unit #G does not have a pool.
Does 263 E Line Unit #G have accessible units?
No, 263 E Line Unit #G does not have accessible units.
Does 263 E Line Unit #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 E Line Unit #G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 E Line Unit #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 E Line Unit #G does not have units with air conditioning.
