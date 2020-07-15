Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

263 E Line Unit #G Available 08/05/20 Great Downtown Location! - Spacious two bedroom, two bath with balconies upstairs, patio downstairs with garage. One bedroom and bath upstairs and one set downstairs. Pellet stove, stainless refrigerator, stainless oven/range, stainless microwave hood, washer and dryer all included. Rent includes HOA, water, sewer and trash. This town home has a guest bedroom and bath downstairs and the master and on suite upstairs with the kitchen, living and dinning up stairs. Garage provides off street parking. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and canal trails. No smoking, no pets, year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106168)