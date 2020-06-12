/
9 Furnished Apartments for rent in Avila Beach, CA
1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.
Results within 5 miles of Avila Beach
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Results within 10 miles of Avila Beach
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
586 Pacific Street
586 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
765 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS Walk to the best of everything from your fully furnished luxury apartment in downtown SLO. Steps away from restaurants, bars, theaters, bookstores, coffee shops, and an incredible Farmers Market.
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1727 Chorro St
1727 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
500 sqft
FURNISHED 1 Bedroom Downtown SLO, Utilities Included - This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is full of updated vintage charm.
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
773 Peach Street Back Unit
773 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$1,650
360 sqft
Studio Fully Furnished in SLO close to Downtown - Fully furnished cottage/studio with a plentiful garden, in a very private setting. The colorful interior design is modern and feels very spacious to it's uniqueness.
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1445 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED MONTH TO MONTH - Must See! Available Now! - This 2 bedroom master suites, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage is centrally located near downtown San Luis Obispo! Available NOW to rent "Month To Month" Rent: $3,150.
1 Unit Available
1525 Bayview Heights Drive
1525 Bayview Heights Dr, Los Osos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Country Cottage in Los Osos! - Gorgeous wilderness settings in this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage. Very peaceful surroundings. Deck to listen to the birds and enjoy the endless views of the rolling hills filled with trees.
