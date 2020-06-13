Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Avila Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Avila Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.
Results within 10 miles of Avila Beach

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
889 Buchon Street
889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
586 Pacific Street
586 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
765 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS Walk to the best of everything from your fully furnished luxury apartment in downtown SLO. Steps away from restaurants, bars, theaters, bookstores, coffee shops, and an incredible Farmers Market.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
777 Higuera Street
777 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
675 sqft
THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Unique opportunity to live in an upstairs newly remodeled 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom apartment located in downtown San Luis Obispo, right above Hands Gallery.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 Village Court
604 Village Court, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1727 Chorro St
1727 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
500 sqft
FURNISHED 1 Bedroom Downtown SLO, Utilities Included - This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is full of updated vintage charm.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Heritage Lane
650 Heritage Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
Studio
$1,725
Spacious Studio - Studio nestled in mature oaks to create plenty of privacy but also minutes from town. Situated on a shared 2 acre lot you can enjoy the rural setting from the front deck. Cherry wood flooring.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
276 Ramona Dr
276 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
276 Ramona Dr Available 07/01/20 4bd/2ba House w/ Bonus Room and Huge Backyard - 4bd/2ba house with detached bonus room and HUGE backyard! Hardwood flooring throughout entire house. One car garage and laundry hookups.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1276 Manzanita Way
1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
265 Ramona Drive
265 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
265 Ramona Drive Available 07/01/20 5 bedrooms 2 baths close to campus and huge Backyard! - Enjoy this old school charm with upgrades to the kitchen. Hardwood floors, sliding glass doors to the magnificent backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1816 Garden Street
1816 Garden Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
1816 Garden Street Available 08/14/20 Great 1 Bedroom Home near Downtown SLO! - This is a completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit. 2 Decks, front yard, private laundry hook ups, hard wood floors and much more. Please call us now at 805.512.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland
1 Unit Available
209 Jeffrey Drive
209 Jeffrey Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
209 Jeffrey Drive Available 06/26/20 Location Location Location! Near Poly - No Street parking permits required! Fantastic location which is close to Poly campus, grocery store, pharmacy, bus stops! Large backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1321 Osos St
1321 Osos Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1359 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths brand-new modern home offers the finest downtown living in 1,359 square feet. On the edge of San Luis Obispo's historic and downtown districts, this condo is just steps away from the finest that SLO has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Avila Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Avila Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

