3 bedroom apartments
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avila Beach, CA
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Avila Beach
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.
Results within 5 miles of Avila Beach
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
Japantown
3130 Lirio Court
3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.
Madonna
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.
Higuera
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 BRANCH Available 07/01/20 523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.
Meadow Park
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.
Billygoat Acres
1732 Partridge Dr (Available: NOW)
1732 Partridge Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Two Car Garage - Spacious 3bd/2ba house with two car garage and large, fenced backyard. Located in a nice residential neighborhood off of LOVR. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. No pets. Available: Now.
Meadow Park
2701 Meadow St
2701 Meadow Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2701 Meadow St Available 09/01/20 Clean and Spacious 4bd/3ba House Close to Bus Routes - Clean and spacious 4bd/3ba single family home close to bus routes and Meadow Park. Great price on rent! All appliances included with the rental.
Downtown SLO
462 Dana St
462 Dana Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
462 Dana St Available 09/01/20 Charming Historic 3bd/2ba Two Story House, Walking Distance to Downtown SLO - Charming historic 3bd, 2ba two story home. Adjacent to Downtown SLO, has an updated kitchen, and two large, tree covered yard areas.
LOVR Creekside Area
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.
French Park
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1
871 El Capitan Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1 Available 07/01/20 871 El Capitan 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE4890746)
San Luis Ranch
1766 PINECOVE
1766 Pinecove Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1213 sqft
1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard.
South Broad Street
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6
3591 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1800 sqft
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6 Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a large, condo in the Broad St. Community.
Downtown SLO
411 Brizzolara Street
411 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1413 sqft
Terrific 3 bed + 2.5 bath home near downtown San Luis Obispo. Home is nearby the freeway, hiking trails, schools, and restaurants. Pictures coming soon. 12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.
961 West Foothill Boulevard
961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows.
Madonna
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.
Japantown
3057 South Higuera Street
3057 South Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1535 sqft
2 year old beautiful, spacious quality Hybrid home in Chumash Village Mobile home park, well insulated, ceilings with crown molding, ceiling fans throughout, granite counters and island. First renter must be age 55+, second tenant must be age 45+.
Irish Hills
1791 Tonini Drive
1791 Tonini Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1843 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - SLO Home in Irish Hills Community - This spacious SLO home is located in the Irish Hills development. Built in 2004, this property is close to shopping and easy freeway access.
Results within 10 miles of Avila Beach
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
Arlita
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)
Downtown SLO
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St.
1418 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1418 Broad St. - Unit-1 1418 Broad St. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5834618)
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.
