2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avila Beach, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.
Results within 5 miles of Avila Beach
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
1750 Prefumo Canyon Rd. #54
1750 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1001 sqft
La Canada Townhome Quiet Community - Very nice unit. The Owners have taken very good care of this unit. Two story with private patio. Spacious rooms and and closet space. Townhome in the La Canada Village community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1197 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2220 Exposition Drive #64
2220 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
2220 Exposition Drive #64 Available 06/24/20 Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Billygoat Acres
1 Unit Available
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1322 sqft
Light, bright Condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath is located in the Laguna Green complex close to shopping, restaurants, hiking and biking trails. French door access to private patio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
440 Pacific Street
440 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1059 sqft
Downtown unit. Ground level, single story unit in a 4plex. Approx 1455 sqft. Very large Living Room, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room with storage. Large Kitchen with pantry, includes dishwasher and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Avila Beach
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Bluebell Way
1050 Bluebell Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Wonderful "Single Level" 2 bed/2bath 1363sqft stand-alone Condominium. This beautiful condo has an attached 2 car garage and extra visitors parking space next to the driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1445 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED MONTH TO MONTH - Must See! Available Now! - This 2 bedroom master suites, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage is centrally located near downtown San Luis Obispo! Available NOW to rent "Month To Month" Rent: $3,150.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1201 MANZANITA
1201 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 Manzanita Way - Large 2 Bedroom/2 and a half bath condo available for rent in the Arbors! Both bedrooms are master suites with their own bathrooms! Condo has a 2 car garage, an office space, a private patio and fenced back yard as well as an
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1276 Manzanita Way
1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1221 SOUTHWOOD DR.
1221 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1221 Southwood Dr - Town house style condo with yard/patio area.Tenants are responsible for back yard care. Association take care of the front. Floors, bath and kitchen are updated. 1 pet considered with additional pet deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
45-M Stenner Street
45 Stenner St, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
45-M Stenner Street Available 07/10/20 45-M STENNER STREET *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* - *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* CEDAR CREEK - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO INCLUDES FRIDGE, RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, & BRAND NEW STAINLESS STACKABLE LG
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Monterey
1 Unit Available
1941 Abbott Street
1941 Abbott Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
600 sqft
1941 Abbott Street Available 07/02/20 Two Bedroom One Bath, Walk to College - This Cozy Duplex offers; 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, plenty of parking, outdoor space, laundry room, new tile flooring, coin Washer/Dryer, and is close to Cal Poly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
45 Stenner Unit H
45 Stenner Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
45 Stenner Unit H Available 08/17/20 Great location, 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a great 2 bedroom unit in Cedar Creek! It won't last long, schedule a showing NOW! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Balcony, & Much more! Please call us now at 805.512.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
889 Buchon Street
889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
680 Chorro Street
680 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
878 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the heart of downtown SLO on the corner of Chorro and Peach in the Peachwood Complex, just a short walk to restaurants, shops, Mission Plaza, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
726 Johnson Avenue
726 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
This single-level 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance to Calpoly and downtown. Home is approximately 850 sq ft and features a fenced grassy front yard which provides privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Monte Vista
1 Unit Available
1239 E Foothill Boulevard
1239 Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1116 sqft
Carhill Complex - 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo. End unit. 1 block to Cal Poly near Foothill Boulevard & California Avenue. Washer & dryer hookups,Kitchen includes dishwasher and fridge. Included in rent: Trash, 2 off street parking. Non-smoking unit.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1321 Osos St
1321 Osos Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1359 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths brand-new modern home offers the finest downtown living in 1,359 square feet. On the edge of San Luis Obispo's historic and downtown districts, this condo is just steps away from the finest that SLO has to offer.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
