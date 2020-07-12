Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Atascadero, CA with parking

ReNew Atascadero
11205 Bilbao Ct, Atascadero, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,394
1280 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

7695 NAVAJOA AVE.
7695 Navajoa Avenue, Atascadero, CA
Studio
$2,295
7695 Navajoa Ave - Cozy home with lots of natural lights throughout, two story 3bed/2.5 bath with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen.

6201 Monterey Court
6201 Monterey Court, Atascadero, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2800 sqft
Terrific 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in great area on west side of Atascadero. Home close to shopping.

5319 Honda Avenue
5319 Honda Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1685 sqft
Cathedral ceilings make this condo, light, and bright with an open floor plan. Lots of storage. This is a multi-level 3 bedroom/2bath unit with loft area in addition to Living Room. 2 car garage with large Storage/Shop area. Indoor laundry area.

7777 Del Rio Rd
7777 Del Rio Road, Atascadero, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
310 sqft
Quiet West Side Atascadero Studio /Garage Opt. - Property Id: 237313 Studio in West Atascadero on 2.5 acres. If no garage needed- $100 less mo. Studio is located under landlord's main home. We are a quiet working professional couple.

8075 Curbaril Avenue
8075 Curbaril Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
8075 CURBARIL AVENUE - BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM 1500 SQUARE FOOT HOME ON ? OF AN ACRE! THIS HOME HAS A/C, WASHER/DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, VAULTED CEILINGS, CARPORT+SHED FOR STORAGE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE AND IS CLOSE TO TOWN AND
140 Sweetwater Lane
140 Sweetwater Lane, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1386 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home residing in Templeton Ranch is conveniently located near schools, shopping, wineries, the State Fair and all the outdoor activities that make the Central Coast one of the most sought after destinations in the West.

59 Brewer Street
59 Brewer Street, Templeton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cute townhouse in Templeton close to town - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room upstairs. Home has an open stairway, one car garage. Nice front yard and fenced backyard, gardener included.
Blue Oak Apartments
710 Experimental Station Road, El Paso de Robles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,973
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1383 sqft
Our doors are open for in-person private tours (face mask required). Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

426 Oahu St
426 Oahu Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1762 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom w/Den in Morro Bay - Property Id: 297140 Spacious two-bedroom and two-bath home with Rock & ocean views in North Morro Bay. Additional den/living space on 2nd level with direct access to deck.

7261 O Donovan
7261 O'donovan Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
ESCAPE. ISOLATE. RELAX. Private 150 acres of serenity in this custom home in the Paso Robles wine country. Between LA & SF making it just the right amount of "away".

2668 Vineyard Circle
2668 Vineyard Circle, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1671 sqft
Single Family Home in Great Neighborhood! - Three bedroom 2 bath is in a great neighborhood. Super clean, new paint, modern fireplace, and flat TV mounts in master bedroom and living room. Oversized single car garage. Landscaper included.

184 Stonebridge
184 Stonebridge Lane, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1281 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE 03/01/2020 - This recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,281 square ft. on a 7,000 square ft. lot. Located on a cul de sac in the established Riverbank Association.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Atascadero, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atascadero apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

