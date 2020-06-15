310 S. Halcyon Ave Suite 106

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Professional Medical / Business Office - Arroyo Grande - Unique professional medical or business office available. Well maintained end unit across from Arroyo Grande Hospital. Building is 1500 sf and has 2 separate entry ways. Includes a large waiting area, large reception office with window looking over waiting room, 5 exam rooms or private offices. 2 restrooms 1 of which is ADA Compliant, and a workroom.. Off street parking lot has private parking for clients and staff.



5 Year Lease. Lease amount is $ 3,038.50 plus triple net.

The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property plus the HOA Fee.



Please contact our office to discuss the details about the office space, or follow the link below to schedule a showing. Our office number is 805-540-6022 or our email is info@rpmmidcoast.com.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/c8kGFxORHoI



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1676186?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



(RLNE4851096)