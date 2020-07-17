All apartments in Whetstone
Find more places like 680 Birch St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whetstone, AZ
/
680 Birch St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

680 Birch St.

680 E Birch St · (520) 803-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

680 E Birch St, Whetstone, AZ 85616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 680 Birch St. · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
680 Birch - Beautiful, well maintained home on almost an acre of land. Spacious open floor plan w/split bedroom layout. Customized throughout; skylights, custom cabinets, Berber carpet, walk-in closets and tons of storage space. Spacious Master w/3 closets, dual sinks with executive height cabinets. Washer & dryer included. Exterior features a beautifully landscaped, fully fenced yard with RV gate, dog run, gutters, approx. 10'x12' storage shed. 1/2 well share. Located on a paved street in a private setting at the end of the street with 360 degree mountain views. New photos to follow.

(RLNE2005882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Birch St. have any available units?
680 Birch St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 680 Birch St. have?
Some of 680 Birch St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Birch St. currently offering any rent specials?
680 Birch St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Birch St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 Birch St. is pet friendly.
Does 680 Birch St. offer parking?
No, 680 Birch St. does not offer parking.
Does 680 Birch St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 Birch St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Birch St. have a pool?
No, 680 Birch St. does not have a pool.
Does 680 Birch St. have accessible units?
No, 680 Birch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Birch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Birch St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Birch St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Birch St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 680 Birch St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZSierra Vista, AZ
Sierra Vista Southeast, AZVail, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ
Sahuarita, AZGreen Valley, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity