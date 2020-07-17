680 Birch St.

Amenities

680 Birch - Beautiful, well maintained home on almost an acre of land. Spacious open floor plan w/split bedroom layout. Customized throughout; skylights, custom cabinets, Berber carpet, walk-in closets and tons of storage space. Spacious Master w/3 closets, dual sinks with executive height cabinets. Washer & dryer included. Exterior features a beautifully landscaped, fully fenced yard with RV gate, dog run, gutters, approx. 10'x12' storage shed. 1/2 well share. Located on a paved street in a private setting at the end of the street with 360 degree mountain views. New photos to follow.



(RLNE2005882)