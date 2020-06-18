All apartments in Littletown
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

6549 S Melody Ave

6549 South Melody Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6549 South Melody Avenue, Littletown, AZ 85756
Littletown

Amenities

Melody Ave in Littletown area - 3/1 with large yard and AC - A single story home on larger lot with a fully fenced yard and storage shed. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The bathroom has a shower only with a river rock base. The whole kitchen was redone with new cabinets and counter top in the past few years. The water heater is newer as is the roof. The exterior and interior have both been painted in the recent years and the place is in good shape. It it also has new flooring in the kitchen, living room, hall, and the 3 bedrooms. The A/C system was installed in the last few years and keep the place cool on those hot summer days.

All prospective tenants 18 years of age and older must submit an application. $50 per application. We require 3 times the rent in gross monthly income and no evictions in the last 3 years.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

We are using a self showing system. Follow the link to set up your showing appointment. https://showmojo.com/l/f5199e7076

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

