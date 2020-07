Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very Nice 3 bedroom house in Huachuca City - Very nice 3 bedroom/2bath house available! Newer carpet and tile throughout! Spacious kitchen and large living room offers a great space to entertain. Walk-in shower in the master bathroom. Big nice fenced backyard. 2 car garage. No cats. Dogs - case by case basis.



Call SMS Property Management TODAY at 520-433-9245 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.svrentalhomes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5427914)