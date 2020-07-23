Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Green Valley, AZ with balconies

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
San Ignacio Ridge Estates
4159 S Via De Febrero
4159 South via De Febrero, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1292 sqft
2 BR 2 Barh House with View - Property Id: 315612 Available July 10 with a 6 month or one year lease with a rent of $1,275 and security deposit of $1,275. Pet and Utility terms below. No smoking.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Canoa Ridge
1173 W Vuelta Del Yaba
1173 West Vuelta Del Yaba, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2050 sqft
Gorgeous Home Gorgeous Views - This home is located in Age restricted community of Green Valley. It provides you with a double car garage, large driveway, wrap around patios. Several patios. Mountains views that are just breath taking.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Tucson Green Valley
466 S Paseo Madera
466 Paseo Madera, Green Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
588 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom villa with all tile floors, fully furnished, nice front patio, little back patio, an assigned parking space, and a storage shed with a washer & dryer. This is a 55 and up community.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Tucson Green Valley
210 W Camino Manzana
210 Camino Manzano, Green Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
588 sqft
Just the right size for a winter retreat. Cute as a button and view from the front patio of the Santa Rita Mountains. This unit is fully furnished and move-in ready. Close to shopping, golf, and Rec Centers. This is a 55 and up community.
Results within 1 mile of Green Valley

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
La Joya Verde
2528 North Avenida Mena
2528 North Avenenida Mena, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1735 sqft
Custom Looking 1 Story 1735 sf Home in Sahuarita~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants and more! Located in Desirable La Joya Verde with no neighbors behind and on one side of the home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Santo Tomas Villas
18808 S Avenida Palo Grabado
18808 South Avenida Palo Grabado, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2530 sqft
18808 S Avenida Palo Grabado Available 09/07/20 Nice Sahuarita Home with Open Kitchen!! - This property is loaded with A/C, stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal and built in microwave.
Results within 10 miles of Green Valley

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
116 East Camino Del Abedul
116 East Camino Del Abedul, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2391 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home in safe and friendly community. 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, laundry on same floor as bedrooms. Landlord pays HOA fees for neighborhood amenities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
58 W Camino Rancho Lucido
58 West Camino Rancho Lucido, Sahuarita, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1576 sqft
Lovely family home, 2 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms. Den and one bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs, plus laundry room with new washer and dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
15229 S Camino Glorieta Alegre
15229 South Camino Glorieta Alegre, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2162 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath home located within a gated Lakeside Community in desirable Rancho Sahuarita. This home features a formal living room, separate dining area, family room off the walk through kitchen.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
14446 S Via Del Moro
14446 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3669 sqft
Space for everyone! Come see this expansive home on a larger lot with no rear neighbors. The home boasts 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms upstairs and an additional 1/2 bath downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Green Valley, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Green Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

