Amenities

lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities lobby

16’ x 40’ Commercial Building on approx 1 acre. Great location for a business in a growing area, right across from the high school and easy access for all Hwy 167 traffic. Lobby area with reception area. In code with all commercial and ADA guidelines. Dual entry and exit points. 100ft Hwy 167 frontage. Lot is also ready to be built on if need be.