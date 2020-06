Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

This 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath home is located in Siloam Springs. It is only a short drive from John Brown University and near Highway 412. This house also has a spacious backyard with patio area. Nearby you will find a Neighborhood Walmart, various restaurants, and much more!