1206 Haden St A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Duplex For Rent - Built In 2018: These Duplexes in Siloam Springs are less than 2 miles to John brown University, Cherokee Casino, Walmart neighborhood market and just south of the McDonalds off of 412. These homes come with all appliances included such as stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge and washer/dryer. Beautiful finishes throughout including white cabinets, wood flooring, tile in kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Each unit has its own 1 car garage as well as a side patio with sodded yards and plenty of room for kids or pets to play.



Please contact Grant Fazekas for more information and applications!

479-879-7761

Fazekas@baumanncrosno.com



(RLNE5625522)