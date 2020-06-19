All apartments in Pine Bluff
A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue
A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue

1501 West 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1501 West 32nd Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COMING BY MID TO END OF JUNE! _ NO PETS _ Utilities Not Included _ 3 bd 2 ba _ Huge Corner Lot _ For self guided viewing when available register at RENTLY.com - See link on RENTLY.COM for application or on THEPROPERTYSHOPAR.COM ($30 per person 18 or older must be returned with app) Listing BY: The Property Shop 870.534.2776. 2221 S Olive #M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have any available units?
A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Bluff, AR.
What amenities does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have?
Some of A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Bluff.
Does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue offer parking?
No, A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
