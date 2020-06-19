A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry

COMING BY MID TO END OF JUNE! _ NO PETS _ Utilities Not Included _ 3 bd 2 ba _ Huge Corner Lot _ For self guided viewing when available register at RENTLY.com - See link on RENTLY.COM for application or on THEPROPERTYSHOPAR.COM ($30 per person 18 or older must be returned with app) Listing BY: The Property Shop 870.534.2776. 2221 S Olive #M