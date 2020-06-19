COMING BY MID TO END OF JUNE! _ NO PETS _ Utilities Not Included _ 3 bd 2 ba _ Huge Corner Lot _ For self guided viewing when available register at RENTLY.com - See link on RENTLY.COM for application or on THEPROPERTYSHOPAR.COM ($30 per person 18 or older must be returned with app) Listing BY: The Property Shop 870.534.2776. 2221 S Olive #M
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have any available units?
A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Bluff, AR.
What amenities does A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue have?
Some of A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
A - 1501 West 32nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.