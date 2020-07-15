All apartments in Pine Bluff
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:44 PM

4200 Cherry St - 7

4200 South Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

4200 South Cherry Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Showings are by appointment only _ NOT pet friendly _ Upstairs Unit _ Close to JRMC and the Country Club - Water Included - Appliances Included - All Electric - You can download an application at http://thepropertyshopapplication.com ($30 per person 18 or older must be returned to our office with the app)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Cherry St - 7 have any available units?
4200 Cherry St - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Bluff, AR.
What amenities does 4200 Cherry St - 7 have?
Some of 4200 Cherry St - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Cherry St - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Cherry St - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Cherry St - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 Cherry St - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4200 Cherry St - 7 offer parking?
No, 4200 Cherry St - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Cherry St - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Cherry St - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Cherry St - 7 have a pool?
No, 4200 Cherry St - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Cherry St - 7 have accessible units?
No, 4200 Cherry St - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Cherry St - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Cherry St - 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Cherry St - 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4200 Cherry St - 7 has units with air conditioning.
