Location
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR 72023
Price and availability
VERIFIED 10 months AGO
1 Bedroom
1X1-1
$605
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2X1-1
$738
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft
2X2-1
$738
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
3X3-1
$880
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 987 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greystone Woods Townhomes.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
smoke-free community
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $325-$350
Additional: Valet trash $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $30/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $30-$40/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Greystone Woods Townhomes have any available units?
Greystone Woods Townhomes offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $605, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $738, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $880. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Greystone Woods Townhomes have?
Some of Greystone Woods Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greystone Woods Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Greystone Woods Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greystone Woods Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Greystone Woods Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Greystone Woods Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Greystone Woods Townhomes offers parking.
Does Greystone Woods Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greystone Woods Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greystone Woods Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Greystone Woods Townhomes has a pool.
Does Greystone Woods Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Greystone Woods Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Greystone Woods Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greystone Woods Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Greystone Woods Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greystone Woods Townhomes has units with air conditioning.