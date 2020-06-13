/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:02 AM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenwood, AR
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1491 Whippoorwill Drive
1491 Whippoorwill Drive, Greenwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
3 bedroom - 2 bath - 2 car garage (1,162 sf) - Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath/2 Car garage single family home. Stainless steel appliances. Large fenced backyard. A Must See and it wont last long. Call us to schedule showing. (RLNE5018763)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 E. Denver Street
408 East Denver Street, Greenwood, AR
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath (2,202 sf) Home for Lease! - Come check out this two story home full of charm and character! With an updated kitchen and original flooring, it's sure to make a great home for a family looking for originality and charm!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
220 West Gary Street - B
220 W Gary St, Greenwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1332 sqft
Greenwood. 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage. Central Heat and Air, washer and dryer connections. Lawn care provided. Duplex 3 bedroom, 2 full baths with a 2 car garage in Greenwood AR.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6204 Meadow Brook DR
6204 Meadow Brook Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms or 3 plus an office room, 2 full baths, high cathedral ceilings, gorgeous custom built home with beautiful rock fireplace, in-direct light at the formal dining room, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower, enormous space and gorgeous
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Two Sisters Ct
504 Two Sisters Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3066 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home 3100SF - Absolute gorgeous home located in a very desirable neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1620 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home located at the bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hook ups, a beautifiul fireplace for decoration only, a brand new AC unit and a brand new hot water tank.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left
6709 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL W/1 YEAR LEASE - 3/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IN CHAFFEE CROSSING! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
8808 S 36 Terrace
8808 S 36th Ter, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
8808 S 36 Terrace Available 07/01/20 Charming Home off of Hwy 271 - This beautiful, humble home located in south Fort Smith features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9200 Rogers AVE
9200 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath Home. New Paint. granite counters. Wood look tile floors. Walk in closets. large Family room with Rock Fireplace. Up to 1 acre........... apply with MRR.Managebuilding.com
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Springhill Road - B
1202 Springhill Rd, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Luxury duplex - 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Modern colors, low maintenance vinyl wood look flooring, washer and dryer connections in laundry room that connects garage to open kitchen, dining and living area.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6809 Veterans Avenue
6809 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6827 Veterans Avenue
6827 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6807 Veterans Avenue
6807 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6801 Veterans Avenue
6801 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
6811 Veterans Avenue
6811 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
9005-9007 Sandra Way - 9007
9005 Sandra Way, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Appliances include built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9104 Chanel PL
9104 Chanel Pl, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Beautiful new 3 bedroom duplex features a chefs' kitchen. Energy efficient LED lighting and foam insulation throughout. The master suite features a trey ceiling, private bath and a large walk in closet. Washer and dryer connections, 2 car garage.