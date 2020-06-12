/
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gravette, AR
Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
607 Westfield PL Unit #A
607 Westfield Pl, Gravette, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
Affordable Living in a great town in a well established neighborhood. 2 Bed 2 Bath, Good size Rooms with large living room, dining and Kitchen. Open Floor Plan with over 1,000 sq ft. Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and W/D included.
Results within 5 miles of Gravette
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
14 Britten CIR
14 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1580 sqft
Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Gravette
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
22 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Downtown Bentonville
16 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
911 NW A ST
911 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
Nice 2 BR/2BA Duplex close to downtown Bentonville. 1 car garage and fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Gentry
1 Unit Available
145 Main ST
145 East Main Street, Gentry, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1625 sqft
This residential rental in the premier apartment-style property in downtown Gentry. At 1,625 square feet, the apartment has main street entry and is updated while maintaining vintage flare.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
403 NW 7th ST
403 Northwest 7th Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Location Location Location! This charming 2 bed 1 bath property is walking distance to the Bentonville Square and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Live among all the new restaurants, shopping, and museums Bentonville has to offer!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
106 NW Park ST Unit #B
106 NW Park St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished townhome in Downtown Bentonville! 2.5 blocks to Crystal Bridges Museum "Art Trail", and close proximity to Bentonville Square, fantastic restaurants, and Walmart HQ. Internet is included, tenant pays all other utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bella Vista East
1 Unit Available
44 Skyline DR
44 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1094 sqft
EVERYTHING NEW!!! ALL REMODELED!!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath mobile FOR LEASE. Almost 1100 sf, master suite with new bathroom, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, utility, home has a new addition, new furnace, new roof, new everything. Come and see!!!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
513 Carroll DR
513 Carroll Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
Super cute, single level townhome with carport near Metfield. Two bedrooms, two bath and a heated/cooled sunroom. All appliances included. Small storage area in carport. Newer bamboo flooring. Close to Bella Vista amenities. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
128 NE Pianalto ST
128 NE Pianalto St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
852 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1148730 to view more pictures of this property. Small country home on some acreage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
306 SE A Street
306 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1174 sqft
Located in Downtown Bentonville 4 blocks from The Momentary and the 8th Street Market. 3 Blocks from the Downtown Bentonville Square.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
203 6th ST Unit #A
203 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1194 sqft
Great Location close to Downtown Bentonville, 2 bedroom 1 bath new carpet, fresh paint, includes washer/dryer, refrigerator and lawn care.