Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready and available now. Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex in Gravette. You'll LOVE the new plank floors and fresh paint throughout. This property has a large fenced-in back yard and is pet friendly. Bring your own washer and dryer or we can provide a set for a nominal additional cost. Payday plans are available - pay your rent on the same schedule as you receive your paychecks - see photo for details.